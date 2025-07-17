 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19263162 Edited 17 July 2025 – 16:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our recent study revealed the superior benefits of fast-paced mouse sensitivity randomization in skill acquisition. That’s why we’ve now made it available in every task! :ok_hand:

🏗️ Added

  • Added option to toggle and adjust random sensitivity for every training mode

  • Added play streak freeze that keeps the streak going when one day is missed and is available again after one week

  • Added tabs to options menu -- CLEAN

  • Version string is now also shown in the options menu

  • Added more specific icons to the indicator in the top left for showing the status of loading and saving data

🔧 Changed

  • Moved Rhythm Click training button to the bottom of the training list

  • Updated design of back button in options menu

  • Made scrollbar colors darker

  • Made scrollbars a little bit thinner

🏥 Fixed

  • Fixed an error when quickly trying to go back to the main menu after a training was completed in a playlist


More in the in-game changelog

Did we hit the nail on the head with these additions? Let us know on our discord server, as well as any desired changes or ideas.

If you like the update and Aimcademy overall, we would greatly appreciate your review on our Steam page. ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link