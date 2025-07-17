Our recent study revealed the superior benefits of fast-paced mouse sensitivity randomization in skill acquisition. That’s why we’ve now made it available in every task! :ok_hand:

🏗️ Added

Added option to toggle and adjust random sensitivity for every training mode

Added play streak freeze that keeps the streak going when one day is missed and is available again after one week

Added tabs to options menu -- CLEAN

Version string is now also shown in the options menu

Added more specific icons to the indicator in the top left for showing the status of loading and saving data



🔧 Changed

Moved Rhythm Click training button to the bottom of the training list

Updated design of back button in options menu

Made scrollbar colors darker

Made scrollbars a little bit thinner



🏥 Fixed

Fixed an error when quickly trying to go back to the main menu after a training was completed in a playlist



More in the in-game changelog



Did we hit the nail on the head with these additions? Let us know on our discord server, as well as any desired changes or ideas.



If you like the update and Aimcademy overall, we would greatly appreciate your review on our Steam page. ːsteamthumbsupː