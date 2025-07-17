For the first time after the Early Access launch, Ground of Aces is part of a Steam event! Get our World War II base builder for 10% off and discover more discounted simulation games at the SIMFEST:

The B-17 has landed in Ground of Aces!

With perfect timing for the SIMFEST and to celebrate the first week of release, we just launched our first minor content update which introduces the RAF Coastal Command B-17 Fortress MK.II

This variant of the iconic B-17 was delivered to the RAF Coastal Command and modified for long-range maritime patrol, submarine hunting and meteorological reconnaissance.

This plane is a 12 victory points cost, tier 5 runway airplane with very high bombing power, great defence capabilities and great recon capabilities.

It comes with 8 personnel and the RAF coastal guard livery.

The stats card and wallpapers of the B-17 have also been added to the Ground of Aces supporter pack.

Go here for a behind-the-scenes look at its creation:

Go here to the patch notes to read more about the other improvements of this update:

Have fun with the B-17 - and don't forget to leave a review here on Steam for the game! We read through them all and we want to hear what you think about our game.

Thank you from the whole Blindflug Studios team!