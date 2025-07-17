Act 2 Scene 3: Throne of Attrition

The final four players will now face each other down in the hot haze of the final phase.





One of the longer scenes!! Juicy!!!



Packed full of development and massive payoff!!



Seriously we're proud of this one



Act 2 Interlude 3: Chocolate, Mildew, Spiders

Two core story paths (things will make sense without them still, but they provide answers to many questions thus far)



One more fluffy backstory path which finally closes the book on Guardian & Mimi



Secret Thing

Invisible progress on a special side story for much later, code name "Catherine"



Splash Screen

Without being too egoistic about it, we finally decided to name drop Francis, Vaartis, and Veki (me) at the start of the game



Humbly we want to introduce ourselves to new players with a satisfying, SWIFT animation!!



New Interlude Menu

Custom vignette sprites kinda like movie posters



Content tags like "Lore" or "Chill" to help you decide which path you're in the mood for :3



Massive flavor and polish improvement that spans the entire game thus far



Failure Disclaimer

We've noticed a lot of people restart their very first run to get missed thoughts. They even restart multiple times throughout Scene 1! And while this is flattering commitment to the story from such an early point, it doesn't make for very fun gameplay.



Most minigame thoughts are just extra insight into a character's POV, extra foreshadowing for future twists, or advanced information being revealed to you early. Almost everything important will be stated out loud by the end. Don't stress over missed thoughts!



In the future we may add a better way to incentivize players to stick their run out.



Shields still exist!



Art Explosion!!!

Francis seriously went insane on this update. Just read this shit. Read these numbers. Absolutely amazing.



8 Pet Sprites

12 Null sprites

+1 veki edit



Null is now a real character with visible emotions!!!



12 Anon sprites for one-time side characters



5 Suit sprites



6 Ficcie sprites



2 Tank sprites +1 edit



11 Officiary edits



2 Mimi edits



1 Analyst edit



2 Jinx edits



2 Seer edits



2 Chef edits



2 Dancer edits



1 Deadghost edit (badass)



1 Enkidu edit



1 Bubby edit



1 Guardian edit



Other Art!!

3 fan badges by Dewhoa reimagined as Scrapper, Bouncer, and Poet



2 beautiful background





8 background edits



Made Jinx + Imp bg more colorful



Holy Ancestry diagram for a lore bit



NAHH WE NOT DONE YET

9 CGs (count em)



2 of them have been souped up with awesome animations for this scene too!!



Four of these have been added to Act 1: they can be found in scenes 1-4, one CG for each scene!



I'll show them here so you don't have to replay to see them :D











Last one there by the wonderful Vivian in Discord



Finally used the Pet and Healer CG by Chenzrei! I think it was added to the game files last update. Can be found in the update message after the scene



Enough art for ya kid? >:3



Massive Music Set

24 music tracks (not all of them used yet) by the great Leonovsky7



20 Sprite Animations

Characters are gonna be twitching, shaking, & bouncing around all day (don't make it weird bro)



21 Sound Effects

9 normal story sfx



Mega EAT sound effect



Unique Deadghost dice sfx for Act 1 Scene 1



10 sfx for new third rule game



Minigame Thought Button

It was kind of anxiety-inducing the way you could never be sure if you were about to open a free, 1-line thought, or if you were about to get mogged by a Golf or Fishing jumpscare.



Now you can tell when you're about to start a minigame! Kakugoshinasai!



Misc

Typo and formatting fixes for the last scene, Act 2 Scene 2



Added new Deadghost sprites from last update to all past scenes



Added new Null and Tank sprites to all past scenes



Fixed dev menu not being unlocked after completing the game



Slightly lowered chat voice volume overall



Slightly lowered item drop & bounce sfx



Fixed flowers & spirals accidentally covering Aeronaut's square-jawed snout



Made Chef's chat voice less gay



The game now hides third rule game effects (textbox graphics) when viewing the text log



effects (textbox graphics) when viewing the text log Fixed some sprite animations not looping correctly



Simple Dark Flowers emotional effect



Shortened Fishing bobber timings overall



Added Dewhoa, Suki, and Vivi to the about menu credits, thank you everybody for your support <3



How bout a lil something else then?That's all! Just a little teeny tiny update for ya!We'll be heading towards the end of Act 2 soon.Thanks for playing!!!