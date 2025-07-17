Act 2 Scene 3: Throne of Attrition
- The final four players will now face each other down in the hot haze of the final phase.
- One of the longer scenes!! Juicy!!!
- Packed full of development and massive payoff!!
- Seriously we're proud of this one
Act 2 Interlude 3: Chocolate, Mildew, Spiders
- Two core story paths (things will make sense without them still, but they provide answers to many questions thus far)
- One more fluffy backstory path which finally closes the book on Guardian & Mimi
Secret Thing
- Invisible progress on a special side story for much later, code name "Catherine"
Splash Screen
- Without being too egoistic about it, we finally decided to name drop Francis, Vaartis, and Veki (me) at the start of the game
- Humbly we want to introduce ourselves to new players with a satisfying, SWIFT animation!!
New Interlude Menu
- Custom vignette sprites kinda like movie posters
- Content tags like "Lore" or "Chill" to help you decide which path you're in the mood for :3
- Massive flavor and polish improvement that spans the entire game thus far
Failure Disclaimer
- We've noticed a lot of people restart their very first run to get missed thoughts. They even restart multiple times throughout Scene 1! And while this is flattering commitment to the story from such an early point, it doesn't make for very fun gameplay.
- Most minigame thoughts are just extra insight into a character's POV, extra foreshadowing for future twists, or advanced information being revealed to you early. Almost everything important will be stated out loud by the end. Don't stress over missed thoughts!
- In the future we may add a better way to incentivize players to stick their run out.
- Shields still exist!
Art Explosion!!!
- Francis seriously went insane on this update. Just read this shit. Read these numbers. Absolutely amazing.
8 Pet Sprites
12 Null sprites
- +1 veki edit
- Null is now a real character with visible emotions!!!
AND TONS MORE DUDE
- 12 Anon sprites for one-time side characters
- 5 Suit sprites
- 6 Ficcie sprites
- 2 Tank sprites +1 edit
AND MORE EDITS THAT I DID USING THOSE BASE SPRITES TOO
- 11 Officiary edits
- 2 Mimi edits
- 1 Analyst edit
- 2 Jinx edits
- 2 Seer edits
MORE!! MOREEEE!!
- 2 Chef edits
- 2 Dancer edits
- 1 Deadghost edit (badass)
- 1 Enkidu edit
- 1 Bubby edit
- 1 Guardian edit
Other Art!!
- 3 fan badges by Dewhoa reimagined as Scrapper, Bouncer, and Poet
- 2 beautiful background
- 8 background edits
- Made Jinx + Imp bg more colorful
- Holy Ancestry diagram for a lore bit
NAHH WE NOT DONE YET
- 9 CGs (count em)
- 2 of them have been souped up with awesome animations for this scene too!!
- Four of these have been added to Act 1: they can be found in scenes 1-4, one CG for each scene!
- I'll show them here so you don't have to replay to see them :D
- Last one there by the wonderful Vivian in Discord
- Finally used the Pet and Healer CG by Chenzrei! I think it was added to the game files last update. Can be found in the update message after the scene
- Enough art for ya kid? >:3
How bout a lil something else then?
Massive Music Set
- 24 music tracks (not all of them used yet) by the great Leonovsky7
20 Sprite Animations
- Characters are gonna be twitching, shaking, & bouncing around all day (don't make it weird bro)
21 Sound Effects
- 9 normal story sfx
- Mega EAT sound effect
- Unique Deadghost dice sfx for Act 1 Scene 1
- 10 sfx for new third rule game
Minigame Thought Button
- It was kind of anxiety-inducing the way you could never be sure if you were about to open a free, 1-line thought, or if you were about to get mogged by a Golf or Fishing jumpscare.
- Now you can tell when you're about to start a minigame! Kakugoshinasai!
Misc
- Typo and formatting fixes for the last scene, Act 2 Scene 2
- Added new Deadghost sprites from last update to all past scenes
- Added new Null and Tank sprites to all past scenes
- Fixed dev menu not being unlocked after completing the game
- Slightly lowered chat voice volume overall
- Slightly lowered item drop & bounce sfx
- Fixed flowers & spirals accidentally covering Aeronaut's square-jawed snout
- Made Chef's chat voice less gay
- The game now hides third rule game effects (textbox graphics) when viewing the text log
- Fixed some sprite animations not looping correctly
- Simple Dark Flowers emotional effect
- Shortened Fishing bobber timings overall
- Added Dewhoa, Suki, and Vivi to the about menu credits, thank you everybody for your support <3
That's all! Just a little teeny tiny update for ya!
We'll be heading towards the end of Act 2 soon.
Thanks for playing!!!
