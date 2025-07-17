 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19263106
1. Optimization of the main interface layout
2. The character dialogue interface has been optimized
3. The Endless Battle mode has been adjusted, with a new help interface added. Moreover, the energy provided by corpses in this mode has been significantly reduced.

