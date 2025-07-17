1. Optimization of the main interface layout
2. The character dialogue interface has been optimized
3. The Endless Battle mode has been adjusted, with a new help interface added. Moreover, the energy provided by corpses in this mode has been significantly reduced.
Update Log: 2025-7-18
