re-training players was too powerful for many of you. The game could become too easy, especially by selling strong players. Now, re-training takes more time, and the gained strength depends on the player's strength. Until now, players gained 25% of strength. Now, stronger players gain less, for example, a strength of 90 can become only 95. But a strength of 20 can become 40 now. Talented players can be educated more quickly, stringer players need a bit more time to forget their established routines on the pitch. Duration and gain are now also tied to the difficulty setting.