Hi everyone,
This update introduces some new settings, and adjusts some content that was getting on your nerves ;)
Skip matches without user involvement: on a match day without a match that you have to manage, all matches will be calculated at once, and you can go to the next week without having to adjust the match speed, click "Start matches" and then reset the match speed
Skip pre-match greetings: no more greeting words from your opponent's coach before the match
Skip cup drawing when not in cup anymore: this lets you skip the whole cup drawing screen once you are not part of the cup event anymore
Use quick dice rolls: dice rolls will be much faster to speed up the game flow. You will lose a bit of excitement, of course ;)
FPS: die refresh rate can be adjusted to save some energy. The game runs very well with just 30 fps, even 10 is possible if you can live with a bit of stutter in the match simulation
Adjustments:
a very high training skill could make your players weaker. That is fixed now, and a higher skill will always have a bigger effect on strength development
re-training players was too powerful for many of you. The game could become too easy, especially by selling strong players. Now, re-training takes more time, and the gained strength depends on the player's strength. Until now, players gained 25% of strength. Now, stronger players gain less, for example, a strength of 90 can become only 95. But a strength of 20 can become 40 now. Talented players can be educated more quickly, stringer players need a bit more time to forget their established routines on the pitch. Duration and gain are now also tied to the difficulty setting.
Spectators are adjusted as well. In lower leagues, there will be fewer people showing interest in visiting a game, especially when ticket prices are too high. 60 Pounds are not acceptable to most.
Fixes:
fix for ever repeating message of the finished stage of the space rocket
fix for "unkown playstyle" in the match screen
Have fun with the changes. If you think the game is too difficult now or something feels off, please let me know!
