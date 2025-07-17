The major update for Food Park Manager is out now!

We're celebrating this release with a sale for the game. Get 25% off Food Park Manager along with this free content update!

Content Update

New Beach side map!

New stall and ingredients.

More decorations and furniture in line with the beach theme.

New soundtrack to chill on the beach!

Difficulty setting and map selection.

Fixes and Improvements

Added a delete option for save game files.

Fixed a bug with keybindings not saving properly after exiting the game.

Fixed an issue with some character models clipping.

Fixed a rare issue with some queue lines being skipped.

All these new content are for FREE! Thank you so much for your continued support. I hope you enjoy the new content. Looking forward to seeing all your new park designs on the beach!

- Justin V.