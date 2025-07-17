 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 July 2025 Build 19262731 Edited 17 July 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The major update for Food Park Manager is out now!

We're celebrating this release with a sale for the game. Get 25% off Food Park Manager along with this free content update!

Content Update

  • New Beach side map!

  • New stall and ingredients.

  • More decorations and furniture in line with the beach theme.

  • New soundtrack to chill on the beach!

  • Difficulty setting and map selection.

Fixes and Improvements

  • Added a delete option for save game files.

  • Fixed a bug with keybindings not saving properly after exiting the game.

  • Fixed an issue with some character models clipping.

  • Fixed a rare issue with some queue lines being skipped.

All these new content are for FREE! Thank you so much for your continued support. I hope you enjoy the new content. Looking forward to seeing all your new park designs on the beach!

- Justin V.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3206171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link