17 July 2025 Build 19262649
Update notes via Steam Community
Some changes that people have found over the last few weeks
-Fixed bug in Bruxism room 7 that could get you stuck in a 'jump' infinite loop
-Fixed a bug in the post bruxism hospital cutscene where the dialog wouldn't run properly

