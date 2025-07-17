Some changes that people have found over the last few weeks
-Fixed bug in Bruxism room 7 that could get you stuck in a 'jump' infinite loop
-Fixed a bug in the post bruxism hospital cutscene where the dialog wouldn't run properly
Somnipathy version 2.0.2.0 - July fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2069261
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2069262
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2069263
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update