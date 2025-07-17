This may have been the longest update to develop so far! It brings anticipated online features to the Steam Edition, along with many features for the web version, too!

🎨 Save Browsing 💾

There are now multiple ways to browse and load community-made canvases! Select one of the new tabs of the Saves menu:

Try our curated selection in the “Featured” tab. These have no mods enabled and should work for all players!

The “Discord” tab allows you to browse, search, and filter saves posted in our Discord server.

Finally, for those with the Steam Edition… Sandboxels now fully supports the Steam Workshop! You can publish saves right from the game for everyone to immediately try out.

🎮 More Steam Features 💨

In addition to Workshop support, Sandboxels now has a dedicated data folder on your computer, similar to other games.

This folder has subfolders for locally-stored saves and mods. The saves can be managed directly in-game — no more slots!

Discord Rich Presence support has also been added, which displays details about your canvas on your profile, such as your selected element and pixel count.

If your Steam client has another language selected, Sandboxels will try to enable translations automatically. The game version number and element counts from the web version are now also shown.

🧪 New Elements 🔥

Two new elements are ready to meet you!

Lye is a versatile powder made from Sodium-based reactions. It can be used to produce Soap, Bleach, and Methane. It can even un-galvanize Galvanized Steel!

Invar is a dark metal alloy, made by melting Iron with Nickel.

☔️ Streak View 🧐

A new view mode?!?! That’s right, press the 4 key on your keyboard to select Streak View.

This will leave a trail behind all moving pixels, which will fade over time, creating interesting spectacles like this rain below.

🌽 Small But Neat 🌈

Here’s a quick rundown of some other new features to try out!

Buttons now have a smooth clicking animation

Corn is now affected by gravity (Wow!)

Many metals have been recolored, creating some unique element colors

Sand can be dyed into Color Sand of the same hue

Melting Glass with certain elements, like Gold, will create Stained Glass (Discover them all!)

Clicking on an empty Cloner will set its element — no need to actually place it!

There were over 140 changes, including 19 bug fixes! Read the FULL CHANGELOG.

😌 Phew…

Try out the new update now!

We have a lot more planned around R74n in the coming months. Please enjoy!