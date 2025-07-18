Hey Everyone!

First off just want to say a huge thank you to everyone that is playing the game. It means the world to us to see so many players jumping into the world and building all this awesome stuff! We've also been getting some great feedback and reports. They have been beyond helpful for us to track down issues! We've been working on addressing some of the most pressing issues and taking the quick wins where we can get them.

Changes

Fixed crash if building connections are invalid on uninstall (Thanks Yeyo4)

Fixed crash if blueprints were cancelled with invalid connections

Fixed crash if conveyor item group has invalid item entity in it's group (Thanks Twistedt)

Fixed issue where blueprints would become unplaceable if their registered connections were not properly setup (Thanks Taeyn and nowheremash)

Fixed blueprints not giving the base item back if they cancelled while being constructed

Fixed feeder blueprint blocking other blueprints from being placed

Fixed Items not being dropped if a building is destroyed (trader, result, fuel, and splitter)

Adjusted workbench crafting positions to fix items being sent to space when crafting next to a thick wall

Fixed world settings modal going off the screen on second open at high resolution

Fixed issue with colliders not properly being disposed before physics world building while paused

Fixed cutter spark particle effects looping instead of dying (Thanks Shadeheart)

Updated incorrect zh_CN translation of game seed (Thanks hualingling)

We are aiming to put out another update soon with some more improvements that didn't make it today. We'll be pushing a good number of small updates like this in the coming weeks while we work on fixes and QoL features as opposed to larger and less frequent feature updates. We appreciate you all and hope you enjoy!

Till next time!

