17 July 2025 Build 19262433 Edited 17 July 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

July 17th, 1987: the first RoboCop movie is released in theatres.

July 17th, 2025: 38 years later, RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business launches with Peter Weller reprising his role as RoboCop.

If you're looking for more RoboCop, then the OmniTower awaits! An OCP housing project turned deadly fortress by a group of mercenaries who seized control of the facility. You'll need to scale the tower, beat back the mercs, and save the day in this follow-up to Rogue City that harks back to the chaotic fun of 80s action movies.

It's been a wild ride to get here and we wouldn't have been able to pour so much love into Unfinished Business without the support of our fans!

