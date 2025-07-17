Patch 0.99.06
Added
- Display of routes to the outpost during the outpost-construction stage
- Research for Warehouse Upgrade and Science Module Upgrade
- Italian translation for the new strings
- Sounds for the Biogenerator and Thermonuclear Generator
- Colonist skills are shown in tooltips when hovering over an outpost and in the route interface
- Maximum underground zoom distance for the default camera increased: 3100 → 4200
- Maximum UI scale in settings raised to 0.7
Optimizations
- Several algorithms in research calculations ( +15–20% FPS)
- Power, water, and oxygen calculations ( +5–15% FPS)
- Skeletons on modules
- Skeletons on vehicles
- Improved Fuel Generator Optimization
- Skeleton for the Large Solar Panel
- Resource distribution between tightly-adjacent warehouses
Fixes:
- Player base sometimes missing in the Route Constructor (also fixes old saves)
- Colonists ignoring areas marked *Fun*
- Music hotkeys triggering playback outside the player
- Crash when hovering over the oxygen tooltip (beta 0.99.04 only)
- Minor localization fixes
- Rare crash on very large bases due to too many simultaneous robot tasks
- Incorrect single-warehouse resource distribution when one line overflowed
- Rare crash while upgrading distributors
- Scan radius was overwritten by smaller values
- Transport vehicles receiving a zero index after saving and loading
- Colonist remaining in a module UI after leaving the module
- Excessive generation of outpost modification points at, and near, the poles
- Colonist working in an unpowered module
- Colonist occupying two workplaces in the same module
- Concrete Factory animation
- Assembler animation
- Two rare crashes on specific configurations
- Unified status display for all colonists in the assignment panel
- Slag input position in the Ice Extractor
- Ice Melter resource-consumption display now reflects upgrades
- Cost display for increasing Harvester slots at the outpost
- Transport getting stuck when leaving orbit
- Visual tweaks in Free-Camera mode
- Science-point icon on colonist slots in laboratories
- Capsule-fill indicator when sending resources via the Contracts window
- Colonist bonus display changed from × to +%
- Transport and module UIs no longer run off-screen; vertical scrolling is now available
Balance
- Lower research cost for *Mono Purifier Efficiency* research
- Lower credit cost to improve Mono Purifier efficiency
- Adjusted costs for several research items
- Base market prices: Steel/Silicon/Concrete +$5, Aluminum -$10, Titanium –$5, Fuel +$100
- Scientist efficiency curve in labs now rises non-linearly with skill level
- Scientist efficiency now falls non-linearly with mood level
- Scientist efficiency now falls non-linearly with health (HP)
- Regolith-Purification MBU upgrades rebalanced (slag no longer disappears entirely)
- Lower construction cost of the Biogenerator
- Higher aluminum and rare-earth yields when recycling crater rocks
- Single Regolith Purifier now outputs unused material as slag
