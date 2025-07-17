 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19262356 Edited 17 July 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.99.06


Added


  • Display of routes to the outpost during the outpost-construction stage
  • Research for Warehouse Upgrade and Science Module Upgrade
  • Italian translation for the new strings
  • Sounds for the Biogenerator and Thermonuclear Generator
  • Colonist skills are shown in tooltips when hovering over an outpost and in the route interface
  • Maximum underground zoom distance for the default camera increased: 3100 → 4200
  • Maximum UI scale in settings raised to 0.7


Optimizations


  • Several algorithms in research calculations ( +15–20% FPS)
  • Power, water, and oxygen calculations ( +5–15% FPS)
  • Skeletons on modules
  • Skeletons on vehicles
  • Improved Fuel Generator Optimization
  • Skeleton for the Large Solar Panel
  • Resource distribution between tightly-adjacent warehouses


Fixes:


  • Player base sometimes missing in the Route Constructor (also fixes old saves)
  • Colonists ignoring areas marked *Fun*
  • Music hotkeys triggering playback outside the player
  • Crash when hovering over the oxygen tooltip (beta 0.99.04 only)
  • Minor localization fixes
  • Rare crash on very large bases due to too many simultaneous robot tasks
  • Incorrect single-warehouse resource distribution when one line overflowed
  • Rare crash while upgrading distributors
  • Scan radius was overwritten by smaller values
  • Transport vehicles receiving a zero index after saving and loading
  • Colonist remaining in a module UI after leaving the module
  • Excessive generation of outpost modification points at, and near, the poles
  • Colonist working in an unpowered module
  • Colonist occupying two workplaces in the same module
  • Concrete Factory animation
  • Assembler animation
  • Two rare crashes on specific configurations
  • Unified status display for all colonists in the assignment panel
  • Slag input position in the Ice Extractor
  • Ice Melter resource-consumption display now reflects upgrades
  • Cost display for increasing Harvester slots at the outpost
  • Transport getting stuck when leaving orbit
  • Visual tweaks in Free-Camera mode
  • Science-point icon on colonist slots in laboratories
  • Capsule-fill indicator when sending resources via the Contracts window
  • Colonist bonus display changed from × to +%
  • Transport and module UIs no longer run off-screen; vertical scrolling is now available


Balance

  • Lower research cost for *Mono Purifier Efficiency* research
  • Lower credit cost to improve Mono Purifier efficiency
  • Adjusted costs for several research items
  • Base market prices: Steel/Silicon/Concrete +$5, Aluminum -$10, Titanium –$5, Fuel +$100
  • Scientist efficiency curve in labs now rises non-linearly with skill level
  • Scientist efficiency now falls non-linearly with mood level
  • Scientist efficiency now falls non-linearly with health (HP)
  • Regolith-Purification MBU upgrades rebalanced (slag no longer disappears entirely)
  • Lower construction cost of the Biogenerator
  • Higher aluminum and rare-earth yields when recycling crater rocks
  • Single Regolith Purifier now outputs unused material as slag

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1465471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link