17 July 2025 Build 19262355 Edited 17 July 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Heyho!

Last maintenance patch to get the couple of lingering bugfixes out of the beta branch into production.
Starting tomorrow the 1.1.0-beta build will be deployed to the Steam's beta branch.

The proper release of the 1.1.0 major update has also been fixed to the 29th of August.

Changelog 1.0.8 (17.07.2025)


Bugfixes


- Fixed typos
- Fixed balloon in final battle cutscene showing on wrong event
- Fixed save menu crashing on mobile devices with a controller connected
- Fixed crash if scrolling party list continuously via touch input from far ends
- Fixed being unable to leave Roland dialogue when not meeting Beg For It requirement
- Fixed Official Master description and Lord Trademond fine still applying after inspecting contract and removing clause

