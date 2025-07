Secret Seeker launches July 23rd - 7PM CEST

After a while of silence, the seal has cracked. What lies beyond is no longer asleep.

Prepare to uncover hidden truths, forbidden objects, and forgotten dimensions in this first-person roguelite mystery. Every item you find brings you closer to the secret. But beware – something is watching.

🕯️Mark your calendar

Add Secret Seeker to your wishlist now and be ready when the gate opens.

Secret Seeker Team