17 July 2025 Build 19262188 Edited 17 July 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A tiny tweak to fix a bug which left a guard haunting you long after your (rather brief) combat. (Many thanks Flipkick for raising that to my attention)
I also removed a couple of instances of a word which did not at all mean what I thought it did. (Thanks to ~Avery~ for flagging that up).

Changed files in this update

