Greetings Goblins,

We’re rolling out daily fixes on our quest for perfection—and today’s update brings a little extra magic to your travels:

Speedy Shop‑Square Transit: A sprinkling of enchantment now lets you dash between your shop and the town square faster when you venture out for sabotages or fairy errands.

Easier Merchant Hauls: Goods bought from wandering traders are now a breeze to carry—no more juggling awkward crates!

Minor Bug Squash: We’ve also stomped out a handful of small bugs to keep your gameplay smooth.

Thanks for playing and for all your feedback—we’re not stopping until this is the ultimate Goblin experience!