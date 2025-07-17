Greetings Goblins,
We’re rolling out daily fixes on our quest for perfection—and today’s update brings a little extra magic to your travels:
Speedy Shop‑Square Transit: A sprinkling of enchantment now lets you dash between your shop and the town square faster when you venture out for sabotages or fairy errands.
Easier Merchant Hauls: Goods bought from wandering traders are now a breeze to carry—no more juggling awkward crates!
Minor Bug Squash: We’ve also stomped out a handful of small bugs to keep your gameplay smooth.
Thanks for playing and for all your feedback—we’re not stopping until this is the ultimate Goblin experience!
