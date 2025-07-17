Hail Wardens,



Update 2 for As We Descend is now live in conjunction with TactiCon (a Steam event with lots of cool strategy and tactics games). We've put together a little summary video that you can check out here:



The game is also on 34% discount if you haven't picked it up yet! The sale lasts until July 25th.



General Gameplay Changes

Unlocks

[New] Smith Mastery (Votive-only)



[New] Ascetic Mastery (Votive-only)



[New] Fire Maiden Mastery (Votive-only)



City & Events

After you use two Reactor Rods to repower the City, additional Reactor Rods can be turned in at various locations to upgrade the location



Added a second use for Vestige of Nobility



Drafts

Unit drafts are slightly more likely to offer non-Basic units (when Descension II is active)



Unit combat card drafts no longer offer duplicate cards



Perks

Flanker benefit no longer clears between turns (only after you play a card)



Reservist benefit no longer clears between turns (only after you play a card)



Unit & Card Changes

[New] Exosuit

Mythion-quality unit that must be built at the Workshop



Votive-Wide

[New] Solid Footing, which can be learned by any unit



Lantern (Guild)

[New] Lightspeed



Knight/Custodian

[Knight] Blazing Blade reworked to cause auto-attacks to apply Burning 3(4) for the rest of battle, and has limited use



[Custodian] Innate swapped out for Storm Blade, which causes auto-attacks to apply Shock equal to armor



[Custodian] Shocking Blade reworked to cause auto-attacks to apply Shock 3(4) for the rest of battle, and has limited use



[Knight] No longer starts with Intercept, starts with Heavy Slice instead



[New] Valiant Strike



Heavy Slice is reworked a bit into a Starter card



Armored Advance+ changed to have Initiative rather than Fading Armor increase



Iron Fortress bonus effect now grants Provoke (rather than Flurry)



Can no longer learn Cleave



Fixed an issue with Shocking Blade where the buff would be retained if the target was killed by the Shock detonation (or other indirect means)



Forge Smith/Chemist

[New] Empowered Tar innate for Forge Smith (Applying Burning also applies Tar 1)



Tar auto is an alternate innate (now requires Smith Mastery unlock)



Starter cards: Reposition replaced with Copper Cast



[New] Copper Cast (Starter)



[New] Tar Pit (requires Smith Mastery)



[New] Flame Forged



[New] Procession of Ash



Can no longer learn Firestarter, Enflame



Smolder tar decreased from 4(5) to 3(4)



Conflagration rarity increased, cost decreased



Sludge Hammer and Tar Splatter now require Smith Mastery unlock



Purifier

[Purifier] Starter cards: Purge replaced with Rite of Battle



[Docent] Starter Cards: Purge replaced with another Penitence



Purge rarity upshifted



[New] Cleansing



Docent can no longer learn Healing Surge



Ascetic/Herald

[New] Empowered Evasion innate for Ascetic (Switching zone applies 2 Barrier)



[New] Windwalk



[New] Battle Focus



Jab reworked



Interweave reworked



Meditation reworked



Solemnity reworked



Force of Will reworked



Can no longer learn Solemn Focus, Mirage Barrier



Shared Burden, Blast Barrier, and Shatter now require Ascetic Mastery unlock



Fire Maiden/Bell Maiden

Fire Maiden now has a unique portrait



Alternate innate Empowered Dynamo



Scouring Light reworked from only applying Feeble 5(8) to apply Feeble 3(5) and Burning 3(5); can only be learned by Fire Maiden



Lantern Keeper draw increased from 1(2) to 2(3)



Lancer/Cataphract

[New] Relief Force (Basic)



[New] Overdrive (Rare)



Lance Reload reworked into Readied Lance



Precision reworked and rarity reduced



Exhaust Blast reworked



Stun Needle reworked



Cavalry Charge reworked



Blitz reworked



Can no longer learn Readiness, Recoil, Critical Mass



Commander

Can now learn Cleave



Can no longer learn Bladestorm, Coordinated Offense



Overseer/Dive Suit

[New] Vent Suit (Votive-only)



Dive In cost slightly adjusted



Oversee Mission bonus effect reworked



Pressure Release reworked



Lateral Barrier reworked



Navigator

Surging Volt has new card art



[New] High Tide (Starter)



Live Current buffed slightly and changed to be a Basic card



Arbalist/Shock Trooper

Rapid Flurry buff renamed Auto Flurry



[New] Find Weakness



Pincushion slightly reworked; now grants Auto Flurry 1(2) to all friendlies rather than Auto Flurry 2(3) to just self



Target Combo damage reduced from 6 to 5



Technician

Fixed an issue where Reboot wouldn't work properly



Enemies

New encounter with Assassin + Bane Moth



Assassin + 2x Watcher encounter now shows up a bit later



UI

Added visuals for upgrades/forgets from several places, such as dialogue choices



Fixes

Fixed an issue where random upgrade would not upgrade a card



Fixed an issue where the progression screen would flicker when panning around



Fixed a variety of unit navigation issues



Fixed several issues where meshes in the environment could occlude the camera



Fixed an issue where double-click in the forget screen would cause the game to softlock



Fixed a few issues where some units would get stuck infinitely in an animation



Fixed an issue where monsters would not fit on the battlefield

