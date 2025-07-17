Hail Wardens,
Update 2 for As We Descend is now live in conjunction with TactiCon (a Steam event with lots of cool strategy and tactics games). We've put together a little summary video that you can check out here:
The game is also on 34% discount if you haven't picked it up yet! The sale lasts until July 25th.
A few design notes on the update. This update features the new special unlockable mythion unit, the Exosuit, along with a plethora of additional changes. Update 2 also continues the changes started in Update 1 to overhaul synergies. Units now have both greater weaknesses but also greater unique enhancements to help other units. These changes affect the majority of units in the roster.
To better illustrate the synergy changes, a specific combo set that has been changed is the "Exerted" synergies. The Lancer now focuses on individually strong cards and a bonus when any unit is Exerted. The Bombardier now focuses on granting Recoilless, which allows units to ignore the effects of Exerted. The Ascetic now focuses on removing Exerted for a major benefit. These effects can all work independently, but become much more potent when paired (or tripled) together.
Now, onto the changes themselves.
General Gameplay Changes
Unlocks
- [New] Smith Mastery (Votive-only)
- [New] Ascetic Mastery (Votive-only)
- [New] Fire Maiden Mastery (Votive-only)
City & Events
- After you use two Reactor Rods to repower the City, additional Reactor Rods can be turned in at various locations to upgrade the location
- Added a second use for Vestige of Nobility
Drafts
- Unit drafts are slightly more likely to offer non-Basic units (when Descension II is active)
- Unit combat card drafts no longer offer duplicate cards
Perks
- Flanker benefit no longer clears between turns (only after you play a card)
- Reservist benefit no longer clears between turns (only after you play a card)
Unit & Card Changes
[New] Exosuit
- Mythion-quality unit that must be built at the Workshop
Votive-Wide
- [New] Solid Footing, which can be learned by any unit
Lantern (Guild)
- [New] Lightspeed
Knight/Custodian
- [Knight] Blazing Blade reworked to cause auto-attacks to apply Burning 3(4) for the rest of battle, and has limited use
- [Custodian] Innate swapped out for Storm Blade, which causes auto-attacks to apply Shock equal to armor
- [Custodian] Shocking Blade reworked to cause auto-attacks to apply Shock 3(4) for the rest of battle, and has limited use
- [Knight] No longer starts with Intercept, starts with Heavy Slice instead
- [New] Valiant Strike
- Heavy Slice is reworked a bit into a Starter card
- Armored Advance+ changed to have Initiative rather than Fading Armor increase
- Iron Fortress bonus effect now grants Provoke (rather than Flurry)
- Can no longer learn Cleave
- Fixed an issue with Shocking Blade where the buff would be retained if the target was killed by the Shock detonation (or other indirect means)
Forge Smith/Chemist
- [New] Empowered Tar innate for Forge Smith (Applying Burning also applies Tar 1)
- Tar auto is an alternate innate (now requires Smith Mastery unlock)
- Starter cards: Reposition replaced with Copper Cast
- [New] Copper Cast (Starter)
- [New] Tar Pit (requires Smith Mastery)
- [New] Flame Forged
- [New] Procession of Ash
- Can no longer learn Firestarter, Enflame
- Smolder tar decreased from 4(5) to 3(4)
- Conflagration rarity increased, cost decreased
- Sludge Hammer and Tar Splatter now require Smith Mastery unlock
Purifier
- [Purifier] Starter cards: Purge replaced with Rite of Battle
- [Docent] Starter Cards: Purge replaced with another Penitence
- Purge rarity upshifted
- [New] Cleansing
- Docent can no longer learn Healing Surge
Ascetic/Herald
- [New] Empowered Evasion innate for Ascetic (Switching zone applies 2 Barrier)
- [New] Windwalk
- [New] Battle Focus
- Jab reworked
- Interweave reworked
- Meditation reworked
- Solemnity reworked
- Force of Will reworked
- Can no longer learn Solemn Focus, Mirage Barrier
- Shared Burden, Blast Barrier, and Shatter now require Ascetic Mastery unlock
Fire Maiden/Bell Maiden
- Fire Maiden now has a unique portrait
- Alternate innate Empowered Dynamo
- Scouring Light reworked from only applying Feeble 5(8) to apply Feeble 3(5) and Burning 3(5); can only be learned by Fire Maiden
- Lantern Keeper draw increased from 1(2) to 2(3)
Lancer/Cataphract
- [New] Relief Force (Basic)
- [New] Overdrive (Rare)
- Lance Reload reworked into Readied Lance
- Precision reworked and rarity reduced
- Exhaust Blast reworked
- Stun Needle reworked
- Cavalry Charge reworked
- Blitz reworked
- Can no longer learn Readiness, Recoil, Critical Mass
Commander
- Can now learn Cleave
- Can no longer learn Bladestorm, Coordinated Offense
Overseer/Dive Suit
- [New] Vent Suit (Votive-only)
- Dive In cost slightly adjusted
- Oversee Mission bonus effect reworked
- Pressure Release reworked
- Lateral Barrier reworked
Navigator
- Surging Volt has new card art
- [New] High Tide (Starter)
- Live Current buffed slightly and changed to be a Basic card
Arbalist/Shock Trooper
- Rapid Flurry buff renamed Auto Flurry
- [New] Find Weakness
- Pincushion slightly reworked; now grants Auto Flurry 1(2) to all friendlies rather than Auto Flurry 2(3) to just self
- Target Combo damage reduced from 6 to 5
Technician
- Fixed an issue where Reboot wouldn't work properly
Enemies
- New encounter with Assassin + Bane Moth
- Assassin + 2x Watcher encounter now shows up a bit later
UI
- Added visuals for upgrades/forgets from several places, such as dialogue choices
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where random upgrade would not upgrade a card
- Fixed an issue where the progression screen would flicker when panning around
- Fixed a variety of unit navigation issues
- Fixed several issues where meshes in the environment could occlude the camera
- Fixed an issue where double-click in the forget screen would cause the game to softlock
- Fixed a few issues where some units would get stuck infinitely in an animation
- Fixed an issue where monsters would not fit on the battlefield
Sincerely,
Kev and the Box Dragon team
