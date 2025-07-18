We've just pushed out an update bringing Exclusive Artifacts for Yin-Yang Mahjong, enhanced effects for most Bosses on Heaven Difficulty, and optimized the score calculation process to minimize stuttering when playing all tiles at once.
Detailed patch notes are provided below for your reference. If you encounter any issues during gameplay, please don’t hesitate to join our official Discord server for support. We’ll address all reported problems promptly.
V0.4.1.0-EA PATCH NOTES
New Additions
- Exclusive Artifacts for Yin-Yang Mahjong: "Soul-Drawing Flag", "Soul Scythe", "Yin-Yang Mirror", "Yin Yang Jade Flute", and more;
- Most bosses on Heaven Difficulty now feature more punishing effects.
Adjustments
- Optimized the score calculation to reduce stuttering after playing tiles.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue of the occasional display error of the Artifact "Miner Hat";
- Fixed incorrect interactions between Artifacts "Golden Scythe" and "Luoyang Shovel";
- Fixed incorrect interactions between Boss "Unfuriten" and Flower Tiles;
- Fixed display errors in the resolution option menu under certain conditions;
- Fixed a bug where only the lowest tier of inherited Fan was displayed;
- Fixed an issue where the mouse would trigger tooltip when a pop-up message is displayed;
- Fixed minor localization errors.
The Aotenjo Development Team
