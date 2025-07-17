Thank you everyooone!



Since it's the very first Steam news since launch, I want to thank you all for playing Noobs Are Coming and for the overwhelmingly positive reception in your messages!

Many of you have been leaving great positive reviews for the game, and given how important that is, I truly appreciate it. If you haven’t yet, please consider leaving one, it can definitely make a huge difference!

The game sold more than 5 000 COPIES IN JUST 1 DAY!!!

Completely crazy, it far exceeded my expectations and all the typical data about what a game is expected to do based on its wishlist count before launch.

I want to give a special thanks to Thomas and Marco from Blobfish Games (creators of Brotato). As you know, Brotato was the main inspiration for Noobs Are Coming (it’s one of the best games ever made) and they were kind enough to feature Noobs Are Coming on Brotato’s Steam page and Discord. We’re also part of a cool "Complete the Set" bundle with Brotato.



What's next?

I'm currently processing all the feedback people have sent on Discord and the Steam forums to determine what the priorities should be for upcoming updates. Thank you all so much for your detailed reports, ideas, and suggestions—this is exactly how I want to improve the game: directly based on your feedback. It’s a super fun process for me!

One of the first big features I plan to implement is autosave during runs, so you can resume even if you need to close the app—whether for life stuff or issues. (It’s a pretty big and complex feature to implement, but I think it’s both really cool and important.)

For now, my top priority is fixing some issues affecting about 1–2% of users (like freezes or the app sometimes failing to launch). I also have a lot to handle regarding the game’s release itself, but I’ll do my best to keep making changes and enhancements to the game—I'm having so much fun working on it! 😄



PATCH NOTES of the first quick updates

For the next few updates, I’ll keep updating this post with any changes to the game (enhancements, balancing, new features, and gameplay bug fixes), as it will probably be quick updates for now.

If you notice a tiny Steam update that doesn’t seem to change anything (no dedicated patch note below/no version number bump), it likely means I’m experimenting with potential fixes for bugs that only happen on certain specific devices (approx 1–2% of users) and that I can’t reproduce on my end.

Early Access - Update 2.3 - (16 July 2025)

Mom Character: Nerf — Amount modification reduced by 100% (this character already duplicates all its attacks, so amount builds were too overpowered).

Megadisk Attack: Now bounces off Solid only once (was 2 times before).

Various minor tweaks, balancing, and polish across many aspects of the game (noob sizes, damage values, etc.).

Experimental changes trying to address rare issues on specific devices. (1-2% of users, I can't reproduce these issues on my own setup, so I'm currently communicating directly with the players who reported them to see if they notice any improvements — if not, I'll keep iterating.)

Big thanks to all of you who already left positive reviews on the game, it helps a lot ❤

Overboy.



