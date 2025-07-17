MAJOR UPDATE: ONE MAP – Never Ending Battle Royale
Enjoy the latest updates and improvements:
- Completely Redesigned UI: Brand new look for menus, HUD, and all screens.
- Player Rating System: See how you stack up against other players with skill based badges, MMR rating/ranking system, and visible progress indicators.
- Interactive Pre Game Lobby: Hangout in an apartment overlooking the game map for the pre game lobby.
- Leaderboard Upgrade: More detailed, competitive, and easier to read rankings.
- Live Top 7 Tracker: Instantly view the top players during a match.
- Map Collider Overhaul: Better alignment between physical objects and their hitboxes.
- New Gun Scroll Toggle: Use your mouse to scroll and switch weapons faster.
- Invert Look Option: Now you can invert both X and Y axis for a personalized aiming experience.
- Ammo System Added: No more unlimited ammo/grenades, instead find ammo boxes on the map.
- Performance Boost: Optimized code for smoother gameplay on all devices.
- Bug Fixes: Addressed multiple issues across UI, gameplay, glitches, and more.
- Crash Fixes: Improved stability for better, uninterrupted matches.
- Better Controller Support: Improved controller toggles to better navigate the UI and gameplay.
- Design & Visual Enhancements: Cleaned up visuals and UX across menus and gameplay. Also, fixed the shadow issue that was happening.
- FPS Improvements: Increased frame rate stability for more intense matches.
Thank you for playing ONE MAP! We’re constantly updating and improving the game to ensure the best possible experience. Enjoy the game!
