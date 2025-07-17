GAMEPLAY + BIG CHANGES TO THE CONTROL SCHEME PLEASE READ THE CONTROLS SECTION BELOW



+ Tail whips are now controlled directionally and telegraphed by a wound up tail. This will hopefully make them much more purposeful in their usage



CONTROLS + SECONDARY ATTACK - Stomp and Tail Whip has been combined into a single button now known as secondary attack. This is a quick charge up attack that deals a large amount of stun and hits in a larger area than the basic attack



+ SECONDARY ATTACK - Right Click Button and Right Trigger now perform your secondary attack



+ TARGETING - Targeting has been moved to the Middle Mouse Button / Tab and Press Right Joystick on controller



+ BACK DODGE - While not moving, Spacebar and A Button will now perform a backwards dodge, gaining distance from your enemys quickly.



AUDIO + Dinosaur vocalizations now interrupt each other, this stops a single dinosaur from having double audio and reduces the noise levels of the game feeling too cluttered