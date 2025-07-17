GAMEPLAY+ BIG CHANGES TO THE CONTROL SCHEME PLEASE READ THE CONTROLS SECTION BELOW
+ Tail whips are now controlled directionally and telegraphed by a wound up tail. This will hopefully make them much more purposeful in their usage
CONTROLS+ SECONDARY ATTACK - Stomp and Tail Whip has been combined into a single button now known as secondary attack. This is a quick charge up attack that deals a large amount of stun and hits in a larger area than the basic attack
+ SECONDARY ATTACK - Right Click Button and Right Trigger now perform your secondary attack
+ TARGETING - Targeting has been moved to the Middle Mouse Button / Tab and Press Right Joystick on controller
+ BACK DODGE - While not moving, Spacebar and A Button will now perform a backwards dodge, gaining distance from your enemys quickly.
