17 July 2025 Build 19261884 Edited 17 July 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

+ BIG CHANGES TO THE CONTROL SCHEME PLEASE READ THE CONTROLS SECTION BELOW

+ Tail whips are now controlled directionally and telegraphed by a wound up tail. This will hopefully make them much more purposeful in their usage

CONTROLS

+ SECONDARY ATTACK - Stomp and Tail Whip has been combined into a single button now known as secondary attack. This is a quick charge up attack that deals a large amount of stun and hits in a larger area than the basic attack

+ SECONDARY ATTACK - Right Click Button and Right Trigger now perform your secondary attack

+ TARGETING - Targeting has been moved to the Middle Mouse Button / Tab and Press Right Joystick on controller

+ BACK DODGE - While not moving, Spacebar and A Button will now perform a backwards dodge, gaining distance from your enemys quickly.

AUDIO

+ Dinosaur vocalizations now interrupt each other, this stops a single dinosaur from having double audio and reduces the noise levels of the game feeling too cluttered

