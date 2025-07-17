Dear Friends,

it is with sadness that I announce the end of development for Anarchy Legends Online.

Despite having carried the project forward entirely on my own - and without a single cent of external funding - ALO has completely failed to meet even my lowest expectations in terms of popularity.



Beyond the harsh realities of today’s gaming market, where even games that cost hundreds of millions of dollars end up failing, beyond the vastly different tastes of gamers compared to 20 years ago and all the flaws and shortcomings that an indie title like ALO inevitably has, you understand very well that a game like ALO needs a community, even a small one, to survive. Without a community, it’s as if it doesn’t exist.



Few people have had the chance to try my game: some appreciated it, others improved it, and still others rightfully hated it or judged it poorly without even launching it, or barely playing it at all. There are things in ALO that I could have done better, improved, but I can’t teach people how to press a button to open a menu or block the execution of virtual machines and specific software used for cheating, without expecting that they won't retaliate with false statements.



I can’t work miracles and this was a simple game: we belong to the real world, the human one.



Anyway, I will treasure both the good and not-so-good experiences that developing Anarchy Legends Online has brought me and taught me. I created something that went far beyond my initial expectations, and at times I poured in energy I didn’t even have, maybe making mistakes, but always moving forward with my head held high.



Now it’s time for me to take a long, maybe very long, perhaps permanent, break from game development. It’s a draining activity, and these days, it rarely feels rewarding. And I'm not talking about money.



I thank everyone who supported and played this project, born and developed with passion. The game is being shut down. For legal and security reasons, all created accounts will be deleted and the game will be disabled. I have no other choice.



There is no place for me in this video game reality, that's all. I hope you can understand my difficult decision, and that over these weeks, months and years, you’ve appreciated the way I’ve related to you: not as clients, but as friends.



I wish each of you what you deserve! 💖