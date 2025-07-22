 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19261847 Edited 22 July 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
"Get ready for a new season: STORM SHROUD!

New update arrives, bringing with it:

- New Operation Red Summer event
- New Sanctuary event
- New Weapons
- New Leaderboard competition"

