"Get ready for a new season: STORM SHROUD!
New update arrives, bringing with it:
- New Operation Red Summer event
- New Sanctuary event
- New Weapons
- New Leaderboard competition"
Version 1.7.26
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Zombie Gunship Survival Content Depot 1597481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update