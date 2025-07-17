 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19261769 Edited 17 July 2025 – 15:06:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Content of the update :
1.2.5
- Adding icon for Common, Epic, Boss mob
- Adding icon for class
- Quest will now be auto pinned
- Quest is now classed by name in pin windows
- Sorting inventory item
- New button added for unpin quest faster in pin windows
- Fixed the bug that prevented profession skills from appearing with the keyboard shortcut

Changed files in this update

Depot 3488491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link