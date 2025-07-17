🛠️ Content of the update :
1.2.5
- Adding icon for Common, Epic, Boss mob
- Adding icon for class
- Quest will now be auto pinned
- Quest is now classed by name in pin windows
- Sorting inventory item
- New button added for unpin quest faster in pin windows
- Fixed the bug that prevented profession skills from appearing with the keyboard shortcut
