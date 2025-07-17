Hey guys! Many of you have requested the addition of a settings button on the main menu, since the settings only being available on the mission control screen meant you couldn't change the settings until after the tutorial. This was totally an oversight by me during development, my apologies!!!



While this update is absolutely tiny, I am working on a much larger update with some new content! I just felt like this little tweak was needed enough that I wanted to get it out now rather than waiting however long the big update is gonna take me. I'm currently working on a challenge mode that has higher spawn-rates and a limited number of cadets, and I'm planning on an endless mode as well. I also want to try implementing Steam achievements!



Anyway, I hope you're all enjoying The Pale Deep!!! Thank you so much for playing! :D