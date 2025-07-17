Patch Notes - 17/07/25
Improved:
Revised the level-up algorithm, now based on levelling up units that survived at every 3 towns conquered
Units when they level up do a nice fxs
Better wording of “back to start” button
Much faster scene navigation after battle: from the second town conquered onwards, there is no intro cover, all texts are faster, and the three sections advance much quicker
Fixed:
Fixed font issues
Fixed the tooltip on low level tree branches in Piazza
Fixed typos issues
Fixed the meeting title labels for longer character names
