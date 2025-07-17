 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19261600 Edited 17 July 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - 17/07/25

Improved:

  • Revised the level-up algorithm, now based on levelling up units that survived at every 3 towns conquered

  • Units when they level up do a nice fxs

  • Better wording of “back to start” button

  • Much faster scene navigation after battle: from the second town conquered onwards, there is no intro cover, all texts are faster, and the three sections advance much quicker

Fixed:

  • Fixed font issues

  • Fixed the tooltip on low level tree branches in Piazza

  • Fixed typos issues

  • Fixed the meeting title labels for longer character names


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2643011
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2643012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2643013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link