Stage 2-1 has been added.

- You can proceed to it after clearing Stage 1-6.



New items have been added.

- 4 Common, 4 Rare, and 9 Legendary items.



Mission progress UI has been updated.

- The mission UI, which was previously displayed on the ground in front of the crystal, has been moved to the top center of the screen.



The difficulty of Stage 1-1 has been slightly reduced.



Sound effects of some bug monsters have been updated.

