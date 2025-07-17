 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19261538 Edited 17 July 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Stage 2-1 has been added.
    - You can proceed to it after clearing Stage 1-6.

  2. New items have been added.
    - 4 Common, 4 Rare, and 9 Legendary items.

  3. Mission progress UI has been updated.
    - The mission UI, which was previously displayed on the ground in front of the crystal, has been moved to the top center of the screen.

  4. The difficulty of Stage 1-1 has been slightly reduced.

  5. Sound effects of some bug monsters have been updated.

  6. EXP gained from all stages has been increased by 30%.




Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where players did not receive additional skill points when re-clearing previously completed stages with a higher score.
    (e.g., clearing Stage 1-5 with 1 star would grant 1 skill point, but clearing it again later with 3 stars should grant 2 additional skill points—this was not working previously.)

  2. Fixed untranslated words or descriptions in some areas.

  3. Fixed an issue where the Drummer would not move when in front of a barricade.

To address the issue where some players did not receive the correct amount of skill points, all skill points have been reset and redistributed accordingly.

I always welcome your feedback.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3077091
