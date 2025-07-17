Update
Stage 2-1 has been added.
- You can proceed to it after clearing Stage 1-6.
New items have been added.
- 4 Common, 4 Rare, and 9 Legendary items.
Mission progress UI has been updated.
- The mission UI, which was previously displayed on the ground in front of the crystal, has been moved to the top center of the screen.
The difficulty of Stage 1-1 has been slightly reduced.
Sound effects of some bug monsters have been updated.
EXP gained from all stages has been increased by 30%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players did not receive additional skill points when re-clearing previously completed stages with a higher score.
(e.g., clearing Stage 1-5 with 1 star would grant 1 skill point, but clearing it again later with 3 stars should grant 2 additional skill points—this was not working previously.)
Fixed untranslated words or descriptions in some areas.
Fixed an issue where the Drummer would not move when in front of a barricade.
To address the issue where some players did not receive the correct amount of skill points, all skill points have been reset and redistributed accordingly.
I always welcome your feedback.
Thank you!
