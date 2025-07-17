Hey Giants!

Here is a little free update that is focusing on bug fixing, some balancing and new cool options like picking a random giant (as many of you suggested!), restarting a planet with the same seed and a whole new Leader for the Revolution Era!

The complete Patch Notes can be found at the end of this Steam News! Enjoy the new additions and feel free to share your feedback with us on Steam or Discord!

-Adriaan and the monks at the Abbey

Patch Notes - Support Update

ADDED:

Added revolutionary spirit for the revolution!

Added options to pick a random giant for just a specific role.

You now have the option to restart an ongoing planet from the escape menu to give it another try.

You can also start new planets based on existing planet seeds. Select the target planet in the main menu to reuse its seed and configuration.

Feedback on micro presence for biotica: in-world insect particle effect + icons in the overview mode

BALANCE:

Savanna now also triggers Hunter Age.

Labrador Tea is now also a flower

Inventor now gives +50% to unique science biotica

Lemongrass checks globally instead of just within borders.

City of Dreams first star is now a bit harder.

Super Boosters and Typed Boosters on slots now also boost Mystery

Neolithic Revolution gives an extra draft as 2 star reward

Powerplant is stronger

FIXES: