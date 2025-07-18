🛠 Patch Notes:
- A set of optimization fixes reducing RAM usage and improving performance
- Improved vehicle physics during collisions
- Fixed traffic behavior - vehicles will no longer collide with the tow truck
- Enhanced sounds of the car transporter when reversing
- Added the option to assign a custom key to toggle the UI
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update