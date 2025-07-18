 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19261509 Edited 18 July 2025 – 08:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:


  • A set of optimization fixes reducing RAM usage and improving performance
  • Improved vehicle physics during collisions
  • Fixed traffic behavior - vehicles will no longer collide with the tow truck
  • Enhanced sounds of the car transporter when reversing
  • Added the option to assign a custom key to toggle the UI






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
