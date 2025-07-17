About the Update

Hello Trip Tenders!Today we have a brand new content update for you, plus news on Tempest Tower 1.0 👀 Take a look and let us know what you think.We have 3 big additions this update; Level Challenges, Stat Tracking, and a bunch of new Upgrades. If you ever wanted to recover health by stomping on enemies or transform your Dynamo Switch into an AOE lightning machine, then this is the update for you!Completing a level in Tempest Tower is now only the begining. To truly master a level, you must complete all three challenges:These challenges can be completed in isolation, ticking them off one by one, or you can try and take out multiple in one go. Each challenge you clear will upgrade the Trophy displayed by that level portal. Can you get the elusive Platinum Trophy on every level of the game?!If you like seeing arbitrary numbers go up then you will want to check in on the Player Stat Screen after every level. We added the tracking to create more interesting achievements, then realised it was also be fun to just see some of these numbers exposed at all times. Unfortunately, we weren't tracking the data before this update so everything will start at zero, but we hope you enjoy seeing this going forward.The Level Challenges Update also adds 21 new Upgrades to the game. The upgrades focus mostly on making your buildings more effective, but there are a couple of player upgrades as well. Save as many Peepers as possible to make the best use of all these new options!Tempest Tower will leave Early Access on August 19th at 10am Pacific Time! The 1.0 update will bring new levels, enemies, buildings, and more. We are so excited to fully release Tempest Tower, check out the updated roadmap for more info.If you will be at Gamescom in August, then come say hi to us at the Indie Arena Booth in Hall 10.2! You will be able to play the 1.0 version of Tempest Tower and compete for the Gamescom highscore. We are so excited to be showcasing Tempest Tower next to so many other awesome indie games. It will be our first time showcasing at such a large event and we can't wait to see what that is like 🎉General balance pass focusing on making some levels more accessible now that we have level challenges as an option for players that want more difficulty.