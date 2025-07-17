🎉 New Perspective is OUT NOW! 🎉

Today’s the day.

After months of writing, designing, editing, debugging (and let’s be honest—second-guessing everything), I’m incredibly proud to finally say:

🕔 New Perspective is officially live on Steam!

📆 July 17, 2025

🕘 Available now — 5:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT

👉 New Perspective

💬 What’s it about?

New Perspective is a romantic adult visual novel where your choices shape the MC’s relationships with four unique women, each with her own story, struggles, and heart.

Whether you’re here for the story, the relationships, or the steamy scenes, you’re in for something real.

❤️ Featuring:

Four deeply written love interests

Branching paths and emotional choices

A full-length, adult narrative

Secret moments to discover and enjoy

👀 If you like it…

Please consider leaving a review, sharing screenshots, or recommending it to friends. For a solo dev like me, every bit of support makes a massive difference. 🙏

From the bottom of my heart:

Thank you to everyone who wishlisted, shared kind words, or showed excitement along the way. Your encouragement helped make this possible.

Now it’s your turn to experience the story.

🎮 Play New Perspective now



Can’t wait to hear what you think. 💌

— Vermilion Stardust