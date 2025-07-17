 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19261439 Edited 17 July 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Settings Page is now working! Volume, key binds, toggle for QoL and other sweet things. Resolution somewhat working, although still a bit wonky so keep that in mind! RESOLUTION NEEDS WORK.
(settings is both active in-game and in menu)

- Radius indicator for when hovering on attribute purchase to help make an informed choice.

- Shop has been updated to show what you already own, as well as the total items list for everyone to view. (not sure if this was mentioned before)

- New Daily Streak: Earn bonus rewards after completing at least 1 daily for 5 days. Doesn't matter if you miss a day or two in-between. as long as you've done them for 5 days.

Other small QoL things that I already forgot.

I hope you guys enjoy!
- Doc

Changed files in this update

Depot 3834131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link