- Settings Page is now working! Volume, key binds, toggle for QoL and other sweet things. Resolution somewhat working, although still a bit wonky so keep that in mind! RESOLUTION NEEDS WORK.

(settings is both active in-game and in menu)



- Radius indicator for when hovering on attribute purchase to help make an informed choice.



- Shop has been updated to show what you already own, as well as the total items list for everyone to view. (not sure if this was mentioned before)



- New Daily Streak: Earn bonus rewards after completing at least 1 daily for 5 days. Doesn't matter if you miss a day or two in-between. as long as you've done them for 5 days.



Other small QoL things that I already forgot.



I hope you guys enjoy!

- Doc