Hello again everyone, following our last hotfix, we're still listening to your feedback. 💛

On this 3rd maj in a row, we solved the lumen lighting problem and the race false starts.

We're happy to share the latest improvements included in this hotfix below :

NEWS:

Added lens flare on some lighting preset.,

IMPROVEMENTS:

Increased lumen quality to reduce noise.,

FIXES:

Minor fixes to Desert and Snow Odyssey scenarios environments,

Fixes to San Carlo environment,

Fixes to Rudersdorf environment and interior,

Fix random drop when restarting a race.

We understand that some players have been experiencing issues in race since our last update, and we're trying to find solutions for these issues as quickly as possible. If you're experiencing issues, please help us by sending an email to contact@undeadbattery.com with the subject 'issues,' and please describe us :

>your device configuration (Mac or PC & OS version)

>your graphics card (with up-to-date drivers)

>steps to reproduce the issue (when and how it happens?)