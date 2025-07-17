 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 July 2025 Build 19261381 Edited 17 July 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TactiCon Update - Part 1

Hi, We're happy to share with you our second Early Access update! You'll find new content, some Quality-of-Life changes, and upcoming content! Enjoy :-)

Patch Note

Added

  • Save/Load System – Finally Here!

 You can now save and load your progress at any point in the Story Campaign. This long-awaited feature replaces the old checkpoint system, offering much more flexibility and control.

  • New Game Mode – Survival: Challenge

Test your endurance in a wave-based survival mode, where each wave features unique enemies. We've added 20 handcrafted waves—how long can you last?
 (Note: The original Survival mode is now renamed to Endless.)

  • New Multiplayer & Skirmish Maps

 One brand-new map are is available! Brighter, more visually striking, and packed with tight rooms, chokepoints, and creative strategy opportunities.

Improved

  • Weapon balancing tweaks (attack power, range, detection, etc.)

  • Additional localization fixes on the win/lose screen

Coming Very Soon

 Two major features are just around the corner and will arrive in the next patch:

  • Steam Achievements

  • Multiplayer: Turtle Mode

  • Custom Key Bindings

  • 1 New Multiplayer & Skirmish Map

Stay tuned! We're preparing great features for the next patch. Please don't hesitate to leave a review or provide feedback; it's greatly appreciated. Thanks!

Join the Discord!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 923102
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 923103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link