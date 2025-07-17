TactiCon Update - Part 1

Hi, We're happy to share with you our second Early Access update! You'll find new content, some Quality-of-Life changes, and upcoming content! Enjoy :-)

Patch Note

Added

Save/Load System – Finally Here!

You can now save and load your progress at any point in the Story Campaign. This long-awaited feature replaces the old checkpoint system, offering much more flexibility and control.

New Game Mode – Survival: Challenge

Test your endurance in a wave-based survival mode, where each wave features unique enemies. We've added 20 handcrafted waves—how long can you last?

(Note: The original Survival mode is now renamed to Endless.)

New Multiplayer & Skirmish Maps

One brand-new map are is available! Brighter, more visually striking, and packed with tight rooms, chokepoints, and creative strategy opportunities.

Improved

Weapon balancing tweaks (attack power, range, detection, etc.)

Additional localization fixes on the win/lose screen

Coming Very Soon

Two major features are just around the corner and will arrive in the next patch:

Steam Achievements

Multiplayer: Turtle Mode

Custom Key Bindings

1 New Multiplayer & Skirmish Map

Stay tuned! We're preparing great features for the next patch. Please don't hesitate to leave a review or provide feedback; it's greatly appreciated. Thanks!

