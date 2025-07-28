 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Patch R1.5.03 - Updates & Bug Fixes! 📜


Hey there Townies! We've got a patch with some updates & bug fixes for Town of Salem 2.

Please review the patch notes below ⤵️

  • Added a preview menu for Casual Playlists in the home menu

  • A notification icon will now show on Casual Playlists when their rotation changes

  • You can now see details on a mode's special data while hovering over them (when they expire, Double TP, etc.)

  • Grace Period now has a night 1 notification to let you know it is active

  • Coven Leader can no longer retrain back into a player's original role after retraining them once

  • Roles with special targeting menus now work correctly while overcharged

  • Monarch will no longer ignore roleblocks and UO while knighting

  • Fixed Trapper trap not triggering until an attack if Trapper traps someone and dies the same night

  • Fixed dead Jailor being able to hear Amne Jailor's messages at night

  • Fixed Hidden Roles bug where faction is intercepted via checking chat logs

  • Fixed Cleric being able to see if target was attacked even when they hit an Unknown Obstacle

  • Fixed Monarch knighting despite getting role blocked

  • Fixed Jailor being able to jail players were hung that day

  • Fixed Investigator finding Illusioned Coven members as Murder

  • Fixed Vigilante seeing target has Defense when controlled without any bullets loaded

  • The iOS version of the update will be live ASAP. Thanks for your patience.

Thank you so much for your support & feedback. After you've played a few games on this new patch, please let us know your new feedback.

- Digital Bandidos 🦝

