



Patch R1.5.03 - Updates & Bug Fixes! 📜



Hey there Townies! We've got a patch with some updates & bug fixes for Town of Salem 2.



Please review the patch notes below ⤵️



Added a preview menu for Casual Playlists in the home menu

A notification icon will now show on Casual Playlists when their rotation changes

You can now see details on a mode's special data while hovering over them (when they expire, Double TP, etc.)

Grace Period now has a night 1 notification to let you know it is active

Coven Leader can no longer retrain back into a player's original role after retraining them once

Roles with special targeting menus now work correctly while overcharged

Monarch will no longer ignore roleblocks and UO while knighting

Fixed Trapper trap not triggering until an attack if Trapper traps someone and dies the same night

Fixed dead Jailor being able to hear Amne Jailor's messages at night

Fixed Hidden Roles bug where faction is intercepted via checking chat logs

Fixed Cleric being able to see if target was attacked even when they hit an Unknown Obstacle

Fixed Monarch knighting despite getting role blocked

Fixed Jailor being able to jail players were hung that day

Fixed Investigator finding Illusioned Coven members as Murder

Fixed Vigilante seeing target has Defense when controlled without any bullets loaded

The iOS version of the update will be live ASAP. Thanks for your patience.

---

Thank you so much for your support & feedback. After you've played a few games on this new patch, please let us know your new feedback.

- Digital Bandidos 🦝

Join the Town of Salem community on Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/TownofSalem