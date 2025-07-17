 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19261360
Newly added:
· Added new sound effects for Forest people, which player triggers every time they enter
(I recently realized that there are many such places to add sound effects, and I will continue to enrich the sound effects of the game to optimize the player experience)

· Added a prompt sound when the game fails

Changes:
· Modified the logic of the nuns’ actions, and now they treat only the wounded units within the feif range. (Actually this unit’s treatment was originally made for the coming new units, as some of them would rush out of the walls at night to fight.)

