Stalkers!



We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:



– Added a respawn point to the faction headquarters.



– Now you can pick up items from your account storage at the faction headquarters.



– Now clan recruitment announcements can be edited and deleted. Clan Points are required for editing.



– Fixed an issue related to incorrect behavior of NPCs in dynamic events when shooting at them.



– Fixed an issue where players were unable to receive the “Radiochip” quest while completing the “Search for Equipment” quest.



– Now the quest “Certificate of vaccination” is turning in to Captain Sperling.



– Now Balamut does not give quests to restore the reputation of the “Light Path” clan.



– Now you can contact Sergeant Burnt again for the "Artifact call" quest.



– Now the quest "Samples from spiders" works correctly. If this quest was taken before the patch fix was released, you must abandon the quest and try to take it again.



– Fixed issues with the "Resetting the voltage" quest. Players who encountered issues while completing this quest should approach NPC Valera and talk to him, after which the quest will be re-taken.



– Reduced the amount of Trade Points given by Kid-glove for selling medical items.



– Fixed an issue where the safe zone effect remained on the character even after leaving it.



– Now the descriptions of the "Chertovka" tincture and injectors display the correct value of sturdiness.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team