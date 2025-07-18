Hello adventurers,
This update includes performance improvements, translation fixes, and several bug fixes to improve your experience.
Thank you for playing and supporting Luma Island Pirates!
The Luma Island Team
Patch Notes
Improved performance and memory usage in most zones
Fixed memory leaks
Fixed Arabic language issues
Fixed various translation issues
Fixed dogs changing visuals when put in inventory
Fixed animals not working when player isn't on the farm
Fixed hay and Luma food disappearing from feeding troughs
Fixed farm shop selling ginger in town, but not on the farm
Fixed issue with beach chair locking player controls
Fixed issue with earthquake cutscene breaking player animations
Fixed issue with jungle map not being awarded after completing lighthouse
Fixed 'Collect'em all' achievements not firing in some cases
Fixed completing the gemnod quest not working for some transferred savegames.
