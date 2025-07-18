 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19261288 Edited 18 July 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers,

This update includes performance improvements, translation fixes, and several bug fixes to improve your experience.

Thank you for playing and supporting Luma Island Pirates!

The Luma Island Team

Patch Notes

  • Improved performance and memory usage in most zones

  • Fixed memory leaks

  • Fixed Arabic language issues

  • Fixed various translation issues

  • Fixed dogs changing visuals when put in inventory   

  • Fixed animals not working when player isn't on the farm

  • Fixed hay and Luma food disappearing from feeding troughs

  • Fixed farm shop selling ginger in town, but not on the farm

  • Fixed issue with beach chair locking player controls

  • Fixed issue with earthquake cutscene breaking player animations

  • Fixed issue with jungle map not being awarded after completing lighthouse

  • Fixed 'Collect'em all' achievements not firing in some cases

  • Fixed completing the gemnod quest not working for some transferred savegames.

