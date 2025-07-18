Hello adventurers,



This update includes performance improvements, translation fixes, and several bug fixes to improve your experience.



Thank you for playing and supporting Luma Island Pirates!



The Luma Island Team

Improved performance and memory usage in most zones

Fixed memory leaks

Fixed Arabic language issues

Fixed various translation issues

Fixed dogs changing visuals when put in inventory

Fixed animals not working when player isn't on the farm

Fixed hay and Luma food disappearing from feeding troughs

Fixed farm shop selling ginger in town, but not on the farm

Fixed issue with beach chair locking player controls

Fixed issue with earthquake cutscene breaking player animations

Fixed issue with jungle map not being awarded after completing lighthouse

Fixed 'Collect'em all' achievements not firing in some cases