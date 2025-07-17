We just can't help ourself - Our second update to Occlude is out!

This is another small-ish one, addressing a few missing assets and further improving our controller support.

As we said in our previous post the outpouring of support and love for Occlude has been humbling. As has huge amount of feedback!

We're working our way through your thoughts and comments as we speak, but in the meantime let's dig into what's inside 1.0.2.

Welcome, Update 1.0.2

This update has focused on two things - Updating artwork and further improving controller support:

Improved Game Rules . The Game Rules (accessible through the options menu) had images that were thoroughly out of date and the text misleading in more than one place. All images have been updated and text revisited to make the game clearer for players.

Updated controller support . Players using Steam Deck and controllers couldn't reach unlocked endings and a few other key parts of the game. We've corrected this, making sure players can navigate all areas with the controller and done a few tweaks to the controller system.

Update King of Spades art. He was missing his lower K - Some players thought this was a secret clue and went mildly wild trying to figure out what this intentional error meant. Sorry to say, it wasn't intentional. As of this update, the King is no longer missing his K.

We've also corrected a few other minor bugs reported.

Our next step is currently looking to reviewing save files and improving readability and accessibility. This may take a little longer, so we thought we'd get this easier update out of the way first.

Also - We have got Steam Trading Cards and Badges in review. Just waiting on Steam to review and they'll be dropping!

Thanks again for the outpouring of love. If you haven't yet, go check out the Tributary Games discord, where you will find fellow players, wild theories, lore drops and even a smattering of fan art!

See you soon.

S