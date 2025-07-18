Hi Survivors![p]
🎉 Our first Major Update is now live on Steam!
This marks another big milestone for us — and for you, it means a whole lot of fixes and improvements across the board!
We’ve touched on many aspects of the game, including further optimization tweaks, full gamepad support, the ability to change the UI keybinds, and of course... the long-promised Tommy Gun!
So what exactly is changing in Survival Machine starting today? Check out the full patch notes below! 👇
🌟 Major Additions
- 📌 Improved early quest flow to visit a POI (Points of Interest) earlier.
- 🏗️ Changed costs on building elements to be more accessible.
- 🔒 Building menu will now show locked items.
- 🎮 Added full-gamepad support. We reached GOLD!
- 🎀 Added multiple nice decorations to build. Decorations now provide additional storage space on the Machine.
- 🔫 Added Tommy Gun, can be found in legendary chests after mid-game phase.
- 🖱️ Players can now change UI keybinds
- 🚀 Major optimization improvements
🧱 Collision & Environment Fixes
- Several cockpit assets (chairs, tables, railings, floors) have corrected collisions.
- Walls can now be used for hanging objects on both sides without restrictions.
- Corrected lack of collision on Factory platforms and Windmill platforms.
- Fixed areas where players could fall through the map in Cemetery Medium and Oil Rig Easy.
- Resolved issues with objects and terrain causing players to get stuck under or inside geometry.
- Removed invisible collision barriers blocking player interaction at multiple POIs (Points of Interest).
🎮 Gameplay & Functional Fixes
- Fixed bug preventing players from starting a new game using Game Pad.
- Players can place two roofs adjacent to each other where previously restricted.
- Fixed active reload mechanic failing to work properly in co-op mode.
- Addressed crafting bugs where clicking "Craft 5" would craft only once, and crafting would trigger outside valid UI bounds.
- Fixed weapon shooting freeze and hotbar locking issues.
- Fixed player getting stuck on ladders, platforms, and drivable vehicles.
- Corrected issue where players could open certain chests from invalid positions or from underneath.
- Resolved players stuck in the permanent options menu if the menu was open at death.
- Fixed quest progression bugs including “destroy the zombie fort” marker visibility and “move the Machine” quest not completing.
- Corrected issue where blueprints and autosaves overlapped causing game freezes.
- Fixed problems with multiplayer hot join and item duplication blocking inventory and building
🖼️ Visual & UI Fixes
- Added proper glowing effects on all buildable objects.
- Fixed misplaced UI elements such as task UI overlapping inventory UI and shifted build UI arrows.
- Fixed language switching updating button labels correctly.
- Added options to turn off automatic saves and improved control mapping responsiveness.
🚀 Performance & Stability
- Eliminated infinite loading screens on multiple save states.
- Resolved crashes caused by overlapping autosave events and corrupted player files.
- Fixed softlock issues on Factory and Oil Rig levels.
- Corrected rotation and spawn position bugs on Oil Rig platforms.
- Improved machine building synchronization between clients in multiplayer.
- Fixed player model disappearing during skin changes at stations.
🌐 Localization & Accessibility
- Corrected Polish translation errors (e.g., “kick” action).
- Fixed several scattered UI text fragments in Japanese and Traditional Chinese.
- Updated accessibility features including keybind changes and controller sensitivity splitting.
🧩 Miscellaneous[p] Removed offensive NPC name to respect all players.
- Added day counter to the game HUD.
- Fixed various POI-related bugs including hidden or invisible levers and disabled zipline usage after updates.
- Improved build menu usability.
- Fixed bugs where dropped items on machines were uninteractive.
- Adjusted environment LOD transitions to prevent aggressive quality changes.
- Fixed problems with quest task display on older save files.
👋 As always, we’re looking forward to hearing your feedback after the update!We’ve done our best to make sure everything works as it should, but if you run into any issues or bugs, please let us know — either on our Discord or right here in the comments below.
Oh, and the bug reporter - use it in any case! Don’t forget to write a few words about the issue you’re having in the text area - it helps us understand and find the bug much, much quicker!
Thank you for being with us — your support and activity mean the world to the team!
Have a great weekend, Survivors!
Dzięki
Berdol
Changed files in this update