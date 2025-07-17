Home & away standings

AFCON

Americas League

You can now view home and away standings in tournament stages where matches are played in a home-and-away format. Matches held in neutral venues will be counted as away games.All hosts will play in the qualifiers and automatically qualify for the finals, regardless of their qualifying results. For example, Morocco, the host of AFCON 2025, is directly qualified for the finals.The Americas League has been expanded to include four divisions, each consisting of 16 teams (4 × 16). This league now features several unaffiliated teams, such as Franken Island, which will compete in the lowest division.Web site: