Bonjour, detectives! Guten Tag, sleuths! こんにちは, investigators! Welcome to our most linguistically lavish update yet - The Language Update!

Characters have expanded their vocabulary and are now fluent in 30 languages, from Bengali to Bulgarian, Czech to Chinese, and even Hausa to Hungarian!

While the interface remains in English (keeping you grounded, naturally), you can now interrogate, charm, or accuse suspects in:

Bengali, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, Egyptian Arabic, English, French, German, Greek, Hausa, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Iranian Persian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Levantine Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

Please note: This is an experimental update, and perfect translations are not guaranteed.

Dive into conversations across cultures, experience mysteries that transcend borders, and remember - no matter the language, a guilty conscience always translates clearly.

Happy sleuthing, multilingual detectives!