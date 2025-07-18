Dear Agents, We’ve just rolled out the first patch!

Highlights

Stuttering Issues Fixed

We sincerely apologize for the frequent stuttering issues in the previous version. Our team worked overnight to identify and resolve the problem, and optimizations have been implemented to improve overall performance.

Other Fixes & Optimizations

Fixed an issue where the Mercy of Fate did not activate correctly.

Corrected an error in difficulty-level display after completing the New Player Tutorial.

Fixed a bug where the difficulty level failed to update after defeating a Boss.

Resolved a visual glitch causing the roulette wheel to display all red.

Fixed abnormal stuttering during flight states.

Optimized camera invocation logic to prevent camera loss when UI pop-ups appear.

Co-op Mode: Expanded the activation range for challenge rooms.

Art & Visual Enhancements

Revamped Scene Effects

Added new cliffside lighting effects to the Bar scene.

Introduced a new loading screen animation when entering the Abyss.

Multi-Language Support

We are still continuously optimizing localization issues, and we appreciate your understanding.

Full Korean localization is now live.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! We’ll keep refining the game experience. For any issues, reach out via the in-game Submit Bugs feature or join our official Discord.

Veewo Games