17 July 2025 Build 19261024 Edited 17 July 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cold Bed on Route has been updated to version 3.14! A nicely rounded version number.

Here are the details of the update:


New Features

  • The main game can now be fully operated using only the keyboard. The supported keys are: arrow keys (or W/A/S/D), C, Q, E, and Z (used only to call the exit panel). Keyboard controls are currently available only in the main story.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some lines on the start screen and map screen were getting cut off.

  • During planetary actions, when HP was between 0.0 < HP < 0.005, it used to display as 0.0. It will now correctly display as 0.1.

UI Adjustments

  • Keyboard operation hints now appear in the top-right corner on most controllable screens.

  • (On the clear result screen, they appear in the top-left due to layout constraints.)

  • On the ITEM screen, item slots were becoming too wide on larger screens. Now, their maximum width is limited to the height.

  • In screens like LOG, when an item has a very long name, it used to overlap with nearby UI elements. Now such names are truncated, e.g., “Extremely Long Item Name” becomes “Extremely Long It…”.

  • On the MEMO screen, the table of contents was overlapping with the main content. It has been shifted slightly to the left.

  • On the BAG screen, the window space between the pilot and the girl has been widened.

  • On the BAG screen, when hovering over an item and it enlarges, the edges of the icon are no longer cut off.

  • Adjusted color highlighting for 6-action selections on the Route screen.

  • On the Trail screen, graph axis numbers were hard to see in white, so they have been changed to black.

  • Made a few tweaks to the opening illustration.

Other

  • Improved responsiveness and usability of the BAG screen.




At last, keyboard-only controls are now available!

That said, the keyboard operation might feel a bit clunky at times. This feature is more of a stepping stone toward full controller support, so we still recommend combining it with mouse controls for a better experience.

Also, several UI elements such as ITEM, MEMO, and BAG hadn’t been properly optimized for wide PC screen layouts.

  • We’ve made the following minor adjustments:

  • ITEM: Prevented item slots from becoming excessively wide.

  • MEMO: Used some of the empty space to improve layout.

  • BAG: Slightly extended the screen width horizontally.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3250019
