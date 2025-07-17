Cold Bed on Route has been updated to version 3.14! A nicely rounded version number.

Here are the details of the update:







The main game can now be fully operated using only the keyboard. The supported keys are: arrow keys (or W/A/S/D), C, Q, E, and Z (used only to call the exit panel). Keyboard controls are currently available only in the main story .

During planetary actions, when HP was between 0.0 < HP < 0.005, it used to display as 0.0. It will now correctly display as 0.1.

Fixed an issue where some lines on the start screen and map screen were getting cut off.

Keyboard operation hints now appear in the top-right corner on most controllable screens.

(On the clear result screen, they appear in the top-left due to layout constraints.)

On the ITEM screen, item slots were becoming too wide on larger screens. Now, their maximum width is limited to the height.

In screens like LOG, when an item has a very long name, it used to overlap with nearby UI elements. Now such names are truncated, e.g., “Extremely Long Item Name” becomes “Extremely Long It…”.

On the MEMO screen, the table of contents was overlapping with the main content. It has been shifted slightly to the left.

On the BAG screen, the window space between the pilot and the girl has been widened.

On the BAG screen, when hovering over an item and it enlarges, the edges of the icon are no longer cut off.

Adjusted color highlighting for 6-action selections on the Route screen.

On the Trail screen, graph axis numbers were hard to see in white, so they have been changed to black.