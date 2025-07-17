I was very sad while making this patch. It made me very sad.

Anyways, went to go fix some issues in regards to multiplayer and host-superiority problems.

Fixed (hopefully) players being unable to join multiplayer. If this patch didn't fix anything I'm gonna crash out

Fixed Map1 spawning you... at the end of the map??? wot This was caused by some debugging in v.0.2.1.1 when fixing the shop being skipped

Fixed a softlock caused by being unable to descend further due to the host being dead. Now, when the host dies, all clients are able to descend the exit elevator as long as all alive players are inside.

Fixed some minor bugs relating to dead players being ignored by the game.

Multiplayer is the bane of my existance. Hopefully I've patched all issues regarding multiplayer in this update (ignoring the previous like, 4 patches). If I havent... then this truly is a sad patch. :(

Goodbye. Fun have.