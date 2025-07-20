Hello Portal Wanderers!

We’ve been listening, tinkering, and occasionally yelling at the Steam decks and cloud saving — and now we’re excited to announce that Version 1.1 of Portal Fantasy is officially live!

This update brings two of the most requested features, a full makeover for your player character and a host of fixes, optimisations, and quality-of-life improvements.

Let's delve into more details

Steam Cloud Save Support

You asked, we answered — your progress can now be saved in the cloud. Pick up where you left off, wherever you’re playing. By default, your progress is saved locally on your machine, but you can manually save it to the cloud and restore it whenever you need to.

New Battle Status Menu

You want to see all your Porbles’ passives and active abilities during battle? Now you can! Just open the menu during combat and plan your next move with all the info at your fingertips. You can find what key to press to open it during battles, as it varies depending on the controller you are using.

Player Character Glow-Up

We gave your character a full visual overhaul — sharper details, better animations, and even more charm.

Even better: you can now change your look anytime at the Mirror in the Enchatara Shop. Feeling like a whole new you? Just say hi to the mirror and refresh your style whenever you’d like.

And yes, you can now have more unique hair colours (yes, we did hear every time you requested them)

And Much More…

We also squashed some pesky bugs, smoothed out rough edges, and added plenty of little quality-of-life improvements.

One of them is something that occasionally has affected some of you. Floating platforms that decided to… float away into the void? They’ll now reset to their rightful place (just like moving boxes already do).

Here is the full list of changes:

Version 1.1.0

MAJOR BUG FIXES

- Tinkerer class trait fixed

- Curse no longer bricks battles

- Dragon cave rentering working

- Aqua cove loatables all work now





BUG FIXES

- Moving platforms would stop when spotted by an NPC and reactivate when opening a menu

- Use of potions doesn't display wrong amounts

- Issue with Dustwirl map solved

- Valeria Prison guard, now spots you and sends you back to jail

- Fixed 2 items' descriptions in the Undercity merchant

- Fixed a lever message in Storm Keep so it doesn't repeat every time

- Fixed an exit cave in Aqua Cove

- Fixed some names of corrupted porbles in Storm Keep

- Fixed Statue in Sunless River (Generic quest items)

- Fixed colliders in Undercity

- Ravenna now despawns on Storm Keep after the cutscene happens

- Improvement in Undercity prison colliders

- Fixed quest for the Statue in Far Isles

- Fixed collider in Far Isles

- Skeletons in the Solar Temple fixed

- Wrong asset in the mirror puzzle in the Solar temple fix

- Fix in Rescue Mission quest that could affect some players

OPTMIZATION

- No longer able to dodge being spotted by opening a menu

- Bats can no longer touch pushables

- Improved the close button layering in some menus

- Lever moved in the 3rd dungeon to avoid a visual issue

- New Status icons in battles

- Improved colliders in Dustwhirl

- Improved colliders in Magic Mountain

- Improved colliders in Storm Keep

- Improved colliders in Sunless River

- Fixed category for majesty stones in recipe list

- 3rd dungeon rewards improved

- Improved end of Side Search so the game doesn't feel like the main quest is over

- Animikiig interaction now fixed if you have an Animikiig in your party

- Golden Gorge NPC line optimisation

- Improved the M1 stones locks after the porble is at M2





QOL

- New Battle Status menu

- Ability to change look by using the mirror in Enchantara

- Improved character look

- Improved rewards of the quest Scientific Approach, to match the predicted player level

- Different biomes in the quest log now have colours



Thank you, as always, for all your feedback and support — you continue to help make Portal Fantasy better with every step. Go forth, try out the new features, and don’t forget to say hello to person in the mirror.

See you in Pyli!

– The Portal Fantasy Team