A new aircraft is now available for Aerofly FS as a free update to the Aircraft Add-On DLC, now available for testing in the Steam beta! The 737-800 is the most popular version of the Boeing 737 and was a highly requested aircraft in the community. And it's now available for you in over different 70 liveries. We've posted a few screenshots down below.
Feature List of the 737-800
https://www.aerofly.com/features/aircraft/b737ng/
Changelog 2025-07-17
added new B737-800 aircraft with 70+ liveries
added A319, A321 and B777-300ER received additional new liveries
changed A319, A321 models have rounder fuselage, working cargo doors and more detail
fixed A319, A321 engine IAE V2500 physics model overhauled and now more realistic
changed A319 maximum flap deflection increased
changed A321 increased texture quality, reworked overhead panel
changed A321 roll spoiler behavior improved
changed A319, A320, A321, A380 cockpit lever and button sounds improved
added A321 pitch pitch callout sound
added B747, 777, 787 callout V1 sound
added B747, 787, Q400 preliminary APU sound
changed A350 ECAM video camera cabin images more realistic
changed B737-900ER and B737 MAX 9 takeoff QRH and VREF speeds more accurate, takeoff assumed temperature should now work with TO derate selected
fixed A350, B777, Concorde ground effect increased
fixed B777 autopilot selected Mach Number displayed correctly on copilot PFD
fixed F15E throttle levers now both move together when grabbed with VR hand controller or dragged with right mouse button
Changed depots in beta branch