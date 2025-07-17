 Skip to content
Major 17 July 2025 Build 19260853 Edited 18 July 2025 – 01:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

A new aircraft is now available for Aerofly FS as a free update to the Aircraft Add-On DLC, now available for testing in the Steam beta! The 737-800 is the most popular version of the Boeing 737 and was a highly requested aircraft in the community. And it's now available for you in over different 70 liveries. We've posted a few screenshots down below.

Feature List of the 737-800

https://www.aerofly.com/features/aircraft/b737ng/

Changelog 2025-07-17

  • added new B737-800 aircraft with 70+ liveries

  • added A319, A321 and B777-300ER received additional new liveries

  • changed A319, A321 models have rounder fuselage, working cargo doors and more detail

  • fixed A319, A321 engine IAE V2500 physics model overhauled and now more realistic

  • changed A319 maximum flap deflection increased

  • changed A321 increased texture quality, reworked overhead panel

  • changed A321 roll spoiler behavior improved

  • changed A319, A320, A321, A380 cockpit lever and button sounds improved

  • added A321 pitch pitch callout sound

  • added B747, 777, 787 callout V1 sound

  • added B747, 787, Q400 preliminary APU sound

  • changed A350 ECAM video camera cabin images more realistic

  • changed B737-900ER and B737 MAX 9 takeoff QRH and VREF speeds more accurate, takeoff assumed temperature should now work with TO derate selected

  • fixed A350, B777, Concorde ground effect increased

  • fixed B777 autopilot selected Mach Number displayed correctly on copilot PFD

  • fixed F15E throttle levers now both move together when grabbed with VR hand controller or dragged with right mouse button

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1995891
Windows 64-bit Depot 1995892
Linux 64-bit Depot 1995893
macOS 64-bit Depot 1995894
DLC 2011820 Depot 2011820
DLC 2011823 Depot 2011823
DLC 2011824 Depot 2011824
