Hello Everyone! We have made a lot of progress and are happy to bring this new update to y’all. This update contains lots of new content, polish, and bug fixes. Unfortunately, my brother ran into some pretty serious issues with the fishing system overhaul, so much of that is being pushed back until we can ensure it is an enjoyable and polished experience. As of this update, I am now working on a save system and will push it live as soon as I have it in a good state.





Content in this patch…



Added new map:

The Jungle:

The jungle contains 11 new bait types, 10 new fish, and two new creatures

The jungle adds a new item, TNT

Adds a new obstacle to progression. Players must blow up trees with TNT off a rope bridge so they can access the rest of the map. There is a painting in the cabin to give players a hint on where to find the TNT. TNT has 4 unique spawn locations.

TNT can now kill the giant python, crocodile, giant gorilla, giant tarantula, and other players. The “kill zone” of TNT is 700 in-game units, or roughly the distance a player can cover in one second of sprinting. The fuse time of TNT is a total of 3 seconds, so players must run away quickly after igniting the TNT. If you use TNT on your friend who is fishing, I am not responsible.

In order to accommodate for the new ocean giants, upgrade levels have been increased from a max of 5 -> 6. New bait types like Baby Gorilla and Capybara have a score between 25 and 35% larger than the previous best bait.

Added a portal that has a chance to teleport the player to the cabin or altar. It can be activated by dropping a fish near the portal. It will remain active for 30 seconds.





Added 11 new bait types:

Baby Gorilla Human- You can now pick up your friend's corpse to use as bait Ant Eater Armadillo Capybara Cassowary Dart Frog Ant Iguana Squirrel Turantula





Added 10 new fish types:

Coral Grouper Dogtooth Tuna Napoleon Wrasse Giant Trevally Jack Spanish Mackerel Giant Mekong Catfish Shortfin Mako Shark Mola Mola (Sunfish) Flounder Striped bass





Peacock Bass added to the Swamp





Added two new creatures:

Giant Tarantula Giant Gorilla (It's Harambe, welcome back, brother)







Added new boat type:

Ocean fishing vessel. Boats can still be buggy for clients. This can be resolved by having the host drive the boat instead of a client.





Polish:

Added microphone selection option in the options menu Reworked the bait system to remove duplication exploits and save on cpu performance. Previously, the bait system was fairly heavy on the cpu but should run much smoother now. Reworked how fish are caught and dropped. Previously, when a player left clicked, the fish would be dropped on the ground. Now, if the player has an empty inventory slot the fish will be added directly to the inventory and the players current inventory slot will be updated to the slot that the fish was added. This should fix issues related to fish disappearing and falling into areas the player did not intend. Added new input prompt system. When you have an item equipped or look at an item or interactable, it will display the appropriate key(s) from your key bindings intrusting you on how to interact with the given item. For example, when you look at the dog, it will tell you how to change the dog’s mode, state, and owner. Also, when you have for example a fish equipped, it will tell you how to drop the fish and how to throw it. Revamped and polished the UI for perks Bait AI was also reworked and should also use less cpu resources. Updated bait pictures so they are all standardized Removed player collision from several items to prevent buggy physics Changed Proximity chat to toggle instead of push to talk Added icon on the bottom left of the players screen to let them know when prox chat is on Updated sound effects for Ivan (Wheeping angel on the lake map) Added lanterns to respawn areas so that players can see Added new paintings to the cabin Changed size of Perch and PaddleFish so they more accurately reflect there value Made so players can walk out of the gambling pool rather than having to jump out





Tweaks:

Holding LMB to throw fish now MAX charges in ~2.5 seconds instead of ~5.5.

Reduced Base Cast distance by ~33%

Night time creatures will now spawn 30 seconds sooner





Fixed bugs:

Fish despawning for clients bug is now fixed Fixed Proximity chat. Prox chat would often seem laggy or cut out previously. Fixed bug where a client's gambled fish would not have the correct point value Fixed bug where a client’s cooked fish would not have the correct point value Client bait score variance Fixed bug where you couldn’t see other players' baits. When requipping Rod. Fixed bait duplication exploit Fixed various fish duplication exploits Fixed an edge case where player movement could be glitchy when they have a fish on hook. Some fish that were placed on the edge of the gambling pool would not be registered Fixed bug where game could end unexpectedly Fixed bug where dog could cause lanterns to become uninteractable Fixed bug where a player could die while entering the boat. On the client side, they would be in the boat but the server would not Fixed various bugs with the end-game leaderboard Fixed a bug where clients could remain attached to crocs if the croc failed to kill them Fixed a bug where the piranha and cockroach event could fire when the player was not at ground level Fixed bug where the terrorist’s (little creature guy who you feed fish to) sound effects were global instead of local Fixed bug where the proper day length was not set based off difficulty and number of players in the lobby Fixed End game Fish images being white or stretched. Fixed a bug where fire could be blue yet the game thought quota wasn't met. Fixed bug where ravens that fly around the altar when quota is met did not despawn the next day Fixed bug where the dog could get stuck in the gambling pool Fixed bug where quota did not always scale to the number of players Fixed bug where cave monster could get stuck on the ramp Fixed bug where a player would not fully die when attacked by Ivan Fixed Duplicating Perks Fixed bug where perks could show up as duplicates in the perk selection menu Fixed bug where discord button could disappear when hovered over



