World slot machine update to improve variety of item types found in machines.

Main menu not loading correctly for new game states without save data.

Missing Free Spin symbol images on certain fishing slot machines.

Item won display icon not fully retracing correctly when using auto-spin on certain slot machines.

Furniture item placement errors.

Stacked or placed furniture décor items (table lamps, bowls, etc.) not consistently parenting to base

furniture objects following fade in from game save/sleep (until scene is exited and reloaded).

Slight game lag when exiting a slot machine with a large number of different item type wins.

Adjustments for more consistent UI element placement over different resolutions (especially in maximized window mode).

Item transfer error when trying to sell animal grave markers using the shipping bin or when trying to dispose of animal grave markers using garbage bins.

Garbage bin mouse click area positions in city.