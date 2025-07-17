 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a quick update today. New material (tutorials) will be out in about a week, so stay tuned for that!

Changed:

  • World slot machine update to improve variety of item types found in machines.

  • Updated title screen credits screen.

Fixed:

  • Main menu not loading correctly for new game states without save data.

  • Missing Free Spin symbol images on certain fishing slot machines.

  • Item won display icon not fully retracing correctly when using auto-spin on certain slot machines.

  • Furniture item placement errors.

  • Stacked or placed furniture décor items (table lamps, bowls, etc.) not consistently parenting to base
    furniture objects following fade in from game save/sleep (until scene is exited and reloaded).

  • Slight game lag when exiting a slot machine with a large number of different item type wins.

  • Adjustments for more consistent UI element placement over different resolutions (especially in maximized window mode).

  • Item transfer error when trying to sell animal grave markers using the shipping bin or when trying to dispose of animal grave markers using garbage bins.

  • Garbage bin mouse click area positions in city.

  • Minor fixes and quality adjustments.

