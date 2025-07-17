Hey there, Cleaners!

We’ve just rolled out a new update for Cash Cleaner Simulator. As always, it includes fixes, improvements, and some extra polish based on your feedback. Scroll down for the full patch notes.

Thanks to your reports and suggestions, we’ve made several tweaks and improvements across the game. Here’s what’s new:

🔧 Improvements

Added more options of Screen resolution in the Graphics Settings menu

Updated some counting machine sounds according to your feedback

Significantly improved work of Task Tracker, especially for the end game

Added multiple Localization improvements for all languages

Completed Quests data save optimisations

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed rare late game crash on multiple objects on the game level

Add localisation for Save Game

Fixed localization for Settings App in the Smartphone

🔜 Roadmap update

To keep things flowing smoothly, we’ve made a small tweak to the roadmap. One of the future updates has been split into two, which means we now have six updates planned instead of five.

Right now we’re focused on Update 2, and there are no changes to its timing. It’s still on track for release in the second half of August, once we’re back from a short summer break during the first two weeks of the month.

🎮 About multiplayer

Since launch, we’ve received many thoughtful suggestions about adding multiplayer. We’ve taken those seriously and discussed the possibilities at length. After carefully evaluating the impact it would have on the game, we’ve decided to keep Cash Cleaner Simulator a single-player title.

We believe this is the right direction for the game and are excited to keep building on that foundation. Thank you for your interest and for being so engaged.

We’re also continuing to track your ideas on the Feedback UpVote Board. We regularly update the status of suggestions to reflect what’s already been added, what’s currently in development, and what isn’t planned at this time.

Feel free to check the board for the latest updates and keep sharing your thoughts with us. We read and consider every submission.

👀 More news coming next week

We’ve got a few more announcements lined up for next week. Stay tuned!

– The Cash Cleaner Team 💸

