- Improved Battle Report for healing and support
- Increased 'Plea' Rune Shield buff scaling (120% WIS -> 200% WIS) and fixed an issue with its targeting
- 'Blueberries' Artifact has been added to the loot table (Forest, Battle 40+)
- Fixed an issue where all Orcs would equip 'Scarab Brooch'
- Fixed an issue where Boar damage was not listed correctly in the Battle Report
Update v1.20.19
