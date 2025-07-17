 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19260642
- Improved Battle Report for healing and support
- Increased 'Plea' Rune Shield buff scaling (120% WIS -> 200% WIS) and fixed an issue with its targeting
- 'Blueberries' Artifact has been added to the loot table (Forest, Battle 40+)
- Fixed an issue where all Orcs would equip 'Scarab Brooch'
- Fixed an issue where Boar damage was not listed correctly in the Battle Report

